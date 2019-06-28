Texas Justices Back Carrizo In $28M Drilling Contract Fight

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A divided Texas Supreme Court on Friday affirmed an appellate ruling that wiped out a $27.7 million judgment against Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. in a drilling farmout agreement dispute, saying the agreement's language shows the company breached its deal with Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Five of the court's nine justices said the plain language of the agreement unambiguously entitled Carrizo to withhold its consent for BSR to assign its farmout agreement for one of Carrizo's oil and gas leases to another driller, so Carrizo couldn't have breached the agreement as a matter of law. But four justices said the majority got...

