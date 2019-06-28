Texas Justices OK Alexander Dubose, Chevron Fees Deal

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ended a dispute between Alexander Dubose Jefferson & Townsend LLP and Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LP over who should keep $494,000 paid as sanctions in a real estate suit after the parties said they reached a settlement. The high court granted Alexander Dubose and CP Chem's joint June 24 request to wipe out an appeals court's March ruling that gave the Texas appellate law heavyweight another shot at collecting the money. Alexander Dubose claimed it was owed the money as fees and a Ninth District Court of Appeals panel ruled a lower court handed it...

