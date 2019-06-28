Texas High Court To Hear AMC's Tax Case Over Film Showings

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear a long-running $1.2 million dispute over whether movie theater chain AMC can subtract its film-showing costs from its franchise taxes. The high court granted Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s request for review without further comment. The decision prolongs a dispute between the state and American Multi-Cinema Inc. over AMC’s nearly $1.2 million tax refund claim for the 2008 and 2009 tax years. The court took up the case after a round of merit briefings in which Hegar argued that AMC was wrongly allowed the subtraction because movie presentations are not “goods” for...

