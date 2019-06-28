Pier 1 Charged Full Pa. Tax On Discounted Items, Suit Says

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Retailer Pier 1 improperly charged Pennsylvania sales tax on the full price of items discounted with a coupon, according to a proposed class action lawsuit filed Thursday in Pennsylvania state court. Proposed lead plaintiff Carol Finlon said she had repeatedly bought items from Pier 1 Imports Inc. stores in the Pittsburgh area using $20- and $30-off coupons. But the store had taken the discounts from the post-tax subtotal for her purchases instead of the pre-tax subtotal, leaving her paying more than she should in sales tax under state regulations, she said. "When a retailer sells taxable goods in Pennsylvania and is...

