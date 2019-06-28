Texas High Court Takes Up Gov't Arbitration Immunity Fight

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Texas' highest court on Friday agreed to consider the San Antonio River Authority's challenge of an order requiring the authority to arbitrate a battle for payment on a $10 million dam repair project, saying it will consider whether the group has immunity from these types of proceedings. Without further explanation, the Supreme Court of Texas granted SARA's petition alongside more than 30 others, agreeing to review a ruling about the authority's dispute with contractor Austin Bridge and Road LP and subcontractor Hayward Baker Inc. SARA is challenging a Texas appeals court's 2017 ruling that it cannot rely on governmental immunity to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS