High Court Census Ruling Could Escalate Rule Challenges

Law360, Washington (June 28, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- When a slim U.S. Supreme Court majority blocked the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the census because the government hadn't been forthcoming, the justices gave litigants an irresistible precedent to cite in future policy fights with federal agencies, experts said. In Department of Commerce v. New York, the court on Thursday sent the agency's proposal to back to the drawing board in a win for opponents of the citizenship question, who fear it would reduce response rates among immigrant households and, in turn, deplete Democratic representation when the data is used to apportion congressional seats. A five-justice majority of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS