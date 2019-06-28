Texas Justices OK Suit Over UT Cancer Center Patient Death

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center can't escape a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from its use of a sugar-water solution during surgery, the Texas Supreme Court held on Friday, as the death was allegedly caused by the use of that solution and not by a medical judgment error. In a 5-3 ruling, with Justice Brett Busby not participating, the state high court's majority upheld rulings from lower courts allowing the parents of Courtney McKenzie-Thue to proceed with their lawsuit. Had parents Lance McKenzie and Deborah Diver alleged a medical judgment error caused their daughter's death, the suit would have...

