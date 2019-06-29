High Court Breaks New Ground On Reviewing Agency Actions

Law360 (June 29, 2019, 12:11 PM EDT) -- In the “most politically sensitive case of the term,”[1] the U.S. Supreme Court last week blocked, for now, the addition of a question about citizenship status to the upcoming census. Critics have contended that the question is meant to advantage Republicans in future electoral maps. By a 5-4 vote, the court ruled that the addition of the citizenship question was procedurally invalid because the explanation the agency provided for it “seems to have been contrived.”[2] The court affirmed the district court’s disposition of the case, which struck the citizenship question and enjoined the agency from reinstating it based on the agency’s...

