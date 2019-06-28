Italian Soccer Giant AC Milan Agrees To Euro Competition Ban

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- AC Milan will be sitting out of the upcoming European club competitions season under a deal resolving claims that the legendary Italian soccer club has been carrying excessive losses, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday. The club has agreed to a one-year ban from the Union of European Football Associations' Europa League to end proceedings over alleged violations of financial fair play rules, which are intended to keep teams from spending beyond their means. AC Milan confirmed in a Friday statement that the club voluntarily accepted the punishment, saying the team remains committed to retaking its rightful place at...

