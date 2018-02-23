Georgetown Workers Will Ask DC Circ. To Revive ERISA Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A group of Georgetown University workers and retirees have said they will ask the D.C. Circuit to reverse a federal judge's decision to throw out their proposed class action claiming the school mismanaged their retirement savings. The one-sentence notice filed Thursday offered no details about the request. But it indicated that the workers are pursuing an appeal over U.S. District Judge Rosemary M. Collyer's decision to toss the case and her denial of the workers' request to amend their Employee Retirement Income Security Act complaint. Judge Collyer granted Georgetown its request for dismissal in January, ruling that the workers did not...

