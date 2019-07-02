New EEOC Chair May Usher In Shift On Employment Issues

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT) -- For the first time in more than a decade, Republican-appointed commissioners will hold the majority of seats in the influential U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In May, the U.S. Senate confirmed Janet Dhillon — a Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP veteran, former corporate general counsel and appointee of President Donald Trump — as the new chair of the EEOC. Dhillon’s tenure will last until July 1, 2022. And with the agency’s quorum restored, Dhillon will have plenty of time to use the EEOC’s rulemaking authority, issue guidance to employers, and make significant decisions about the agency’s enforcement and litigation strategies...

