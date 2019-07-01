11th Circ. Says Bolivian Fraud Victim Not Part Of Social Group

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A Bolivian woman who was threatened and harassed after accidentally participating in a fraud scheme can't get asylum in the U.S., an Eleventh Circuit panel has held, finding that she does not fit into a specifically defined social group as required. The three-judge panel on Friday shot down Monica Cassis Velando's bid to revive her claim for asylum and other protections, upholding the immigration courts' appellate board finding that Velando had claimed persecution based on her membership in an "overbroad" proposed social group. After unknowingly encouraging friends to invest in a venture that turned out to be a fraud, Cassis Velando,...

