4 Oil & Gas Cases Texas Supreme Court Will Hear This Term

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday added several new energy cases to its calendar, agreeing to review disputes over how widely conveyances of royalty interests should be interpreted and when the Texas Citizens Participation Act should apply to lease disputes. The orders were part of a flurry of activity by the state's high court, which agreed to decide a large swath of new cases and released five opinions, including one in which the divided court affirmed an appellate ruling that wiped out a $27.7 million judgment against Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. in a drilling agreement dispute. Here is a rundown...

