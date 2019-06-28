Ga. Hospital Not Immune to Patient’s Attempted Suicide Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A Georgia law that shields hospitals from liability if they discharge patients in good faith does not cover the actions of workers who treated a man prior to his suicide attempt, a state appeals court ruled Friday, saying it could not conclude the hospital acted in good faith. Judge Clyde L. Reese, writing for the panel, said Georgia’s law provides immunity for a hospital’s failure to follow procedures for admitting and discharging patients, but it does not cover the failure to properly evaluate or treat patients between arrival and discharge. The ruling stems from a medical malpractice suit filed by the...

