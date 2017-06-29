Feds Owe $7.4 Million In Fees After Losing Navy Patent Case

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge has added over $7.4 million in fees and costs to a company’s $12.4 million win on claims that the Navy infringed its patents in a combat ship, saying the award was proper because the government’s expert witness made repeated errors. Judge Charles F. Lettow found that FastShip LLC had shown that the federal government's opposition to the company’s suit was not “substantially justified,” according to the decision. For example, the judge said, the government’s expert advanced flawed arguments in trying to prove that the Navy did not infringe the patents and “made several serious...

