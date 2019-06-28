Time To Settle CFPB Constitutionality 'Is Now,' Justices Told

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A California law firm that lost its constitutional challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at the Ninth Circuit has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its case, urging the justices to rule once and for all on the constitutionality of the consumer financial watchdog's design. In a certiorari petition filed on Friday, Southern California-based Seila Law LLC called its fight against the CFPB an "ideal vehicle" for the high court to decide whether the agency's structure violates the U.S. Constitution's separation of powers and said the Ninth Circuit was wrong to hold that it doesn't. "The time for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS