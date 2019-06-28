SEC Accuses 4 Execs Of Masterminding Accounting Fraud

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday hit four former executives of Blue Earth Inc. with a suit alleging they repeatedly lied about the defunct clean energy company's prospects to investors and the Nasdaq to raise nearly $30 million. In its nine-count complaint, the SEC said executives Johnny R. Thomas, John C. Francis, Jonathan Brett Woodard and Robert C. Potts blatantly lied about the status of a batch of contracts over and over from 2014 to 2015, violating securities laws in the process. In SEC filings, investor presentations and an application to be traded on the Nasdaq, the four men...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS