What's In The Emergency Border Supplemental? A Breakdown

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A $4.6 billion spending bill to fund humanitarian assistance at the U.S.-Mexico border cleared Congress on Thursday, leaving in its wake the remains of a fierce battle between the liberal and moderate factions of the Democratic party. President Donald Trump had asked Congress nearly two months ago to allocate supplemental funds to help the administration address the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, as the number of migrants crossing the border between designated ports — many of whom are families and children — has reached decade-long highs. Each chamber had drafted their own bill allocating similar amounts, with the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives...

