Keurig Must Face Claims It Mislabeled Pods As Recyclable

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Single-serve, plastic coffee pod maker Keurig Green Mountain Inc. must face a proposed class action claiming it labeled its pods as recyclable when in fact they are nonrecyclable, a California federal judge ruled Friday. Keurig had argued that the suit brought by California consumer Kathleen Smith should be tossed, because Smith hadn't shown how a reasonable consumer would find its labeling deceptive. Any consumer who cares about the environment would see its disclaiming language that the pods are "[n]ot recyclable in all communities," the coffee maker said. But U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. was unpersuaded, denying Keurig's motion to...

