Keurig Must Face Claims It Mislabeled Pods As Recyclable

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Single-serve, plastic coffee pod maker Keurig Green Mountain Inc. must face a proposed class action claiming it labeled its pods as recyclable when in fact they are nonrecyclable, a California federal judge ruled Friday.

Keurig had argued that the suit brought by California consumer Kathleen Smith should be tossed, because Smith hadn't shown how a reasonable consumer would find its labeling deceptive. Any consumer who cares about the environment would see its disclaiming language that the pods are "[n]ot recyclable in all communities," the coffee maker said.

But U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. was unpersuaded, denying Keurig's motion to...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Date Filed

November 2, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies