Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Big Lots Class Gets Post-Shift Waiting Time Claims Revived

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has revived claims by a certified class of 29,000 Big Lots workers seeking pay for time they spent waiting to leave stores after clocking out, saying it's an open question whether the waiting time was substantial enough to require compensation.

U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt on Friday partly granted the workers' motion for reconsideration of two summary judgment wins for Big Lots, finding that the closeout retailer might be liable for damages relating to whether employees were under the company's control when they were locked in stores while waiting to leave for the night. Big Lots also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 5, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®