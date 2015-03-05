Big Lots Class Gets Post-Shift Waiting Time Claims Revived

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has revived claims by a certified class of 29,000 Big Lots workers seeking pay for time they spent waiting to leave stores after clocking out, saying it's an open question whether the waiting time was substantial enough to require compensation. U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt on Friday partly granted the workers' motion for reconsideration of two summary judgment wins for Big Lots, finding that the closeout retailer might be liable for damages relating to whether employees were under the company's control when they were locked in stores while waiting to leave for the night. Big Lots also...

