TWi Must Pay Fees After Ignoring Court Warnings In IP Row

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- TWi Pharmaceuticals must foot part of Supernus Pharmaceuticals' legal bills after relying on a position that was “squarely at odds with the evidence presented" at a patent infringement trial, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb said TWi had been explicitly warned not to make a specific argument about its proposed generic version of Supernus’ epilepsy medication Oxtellar XR, but it did so anyway. She declared the case exceptional and granted fees on June 18, and a redacted version of her opinion was made public Thursday by TWi. “In this court’s experience, it is, indeed,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS