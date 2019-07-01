Mass. City Second To Ban Facial Recognition In US

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts city of Somerville has become the second U.S. city to ban government use of facial recognition, in an effort by privacy advocates to tamp down on the embattled technology weeks after San Francisco passed the nation’s first prohibition. The Somerville City Council unanimously passed an ordinance banning city government from using facial recognition or any information obtained from the technology. Mayor Joseph Curtatone approved the ordinance on Friday. The bans come as the debate over facial recognition has ignited in recent years, with privacy advocates arguing that the technology threatens civil liberties and rights, and others warning against too...

