Tips For Investing In Opportunity Zone Businesses

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT) -- The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 created new tax incentives for investments in certain “qualified opportunity zones," which are carefully selected low-income communities in need of economic development. Although substantially all of the billions of dollars raised by first and second generation opportunity funds have been for real estate development, there is growing attention on other investment opportunities in the zones as real estate prices have gone up and the best sites have been acquired by private funds. This article discusses a few practical issues that have confronted some practitioners as they advise third-generation opportunity funds to invest additional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS