Sanofi Casting Blame For Failed EpiPen Rival, Mylan Says

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Mylan urged a Kansas federal judge Friday to nix Sanofi’s antitrust allegations in a broader multidistrict litigation, arguing that its EpiPen competed with Sanofi’s epinephrine auto-injector fair and square, only for the latter’s product to fail and Sanofi to foist the blame on Mylan. Sanofi’s antitrust claims should be nixed on summary judgment, according to the 113-page brief, because Mylan’s dealings with EpiPen payors never crossed the line from aggressive competition to illegal “foreclosure.” Rather than illegally push Sanofi-Aventis US LLC from the injector market, Mylan said its rival’s Auvi-Q enjoyed some success after shying away from a refusal to compete...

