NY Archdiocese Says Insurers Must Cover Sex Abuse Suits

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Archdiocese of New York, one of the biggest Catholic dioceses in the country, has hit more than 30 past and present insurers with a lawsuit demanding liability coverage for child sexual abuse suits the church expects to face in the wake of a new state law. The Child Victims Act, signed into law in February, permits individuals who were sexually abused as children to sue their abusers, even though the statute of limitations typically bars such claims. Victims can file suit during a one-year window, which opens in August, according to the law. The archdiocese has already received notice of...

