U.S., China Return To Negotiating Table As Tariffs Halted

Law360 (June 29, 2019, 12:47 AM EDT) -- Following a high-stakes meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday agreed to refrain from imposing new tariffs on one another’s goods and return to the negotiating table to secure a sweeping trade deal. The two governments spent the early part of the year negotiating on a number of issues, with the U.S. primarily looking to reform China’s intellectual property regime and curtail its forced technology transfer rules. But the effort fell apart in the middle of May, prompting Trump to tee up a 25% levy on $300 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS