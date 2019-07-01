13 Firms Shape $8.4B Deal For Rail Service Provider G&W

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 10:29 AM EDT) -- Brookfield Asset Management’s publicly traded infrastructure arm is teaming up with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC to buy global rail service provider Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for roughly $8.4 billion, including debt, the companies said Monday, in a deal steered by 13 law firms. The deal sees Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC taking private a company that provides rail services across North America, Europe and Australia. G&W owns or leases 120 freight railroads and serves 41 U.S. states, plus four Canadian provinces, in addition to many other rail-related assets. Jack Hellmann, chairman and CEO for G&W, said in the press release that...

