4 Firms Steer Performance’s $1.7B Food Distribution Biz Buy

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Food distributor Performance Food Group said Monday it will take over the food service distribution business of Reyes Holdings LLC in a $1.7 billion deal, with Skadden steering the buyer and Winston & Strawn, Neal Gerber and Arnold & Porter guiding the seller. Performance said its acquisition of Reinhart Foodservice LLC adds the U.S.’ second-largest privately held food and beverage distributor to an already extensive lineup of food service products and solutions. Across Performance’s three business units — Performance Foodservice, Vistar and PFG Customized — the Richmond, Virginia-based company provides food and related products to restaurants, schools, businesses, retailers, vending distributors...

