2 Firms Steer Singapore Sovereign Fund's $1B Data Center JV

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund and California-based data center operator Equinix said Monday they have formed a $1 billion joint venture, guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Baker McKenzie, to develop and operate six hyperscale data centers throughout Europe. GIC and Equinix Inc. said they have agreed to form a $1 billion joint venture comprised of an 80-20 ownership split, respectively, of hyperscale data centers, which use thousands of servers to allow for the processing of big data and cloud computing. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019. “Partnering with a world-class investment partner like GIC will provide...

