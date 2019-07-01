Monitronics Files For Ch. 11 To Cut $885M In Debt

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Home security company Monitronics International Inc. filed for bankruptcy in Texas on Monday, with a prepackaged plan that aims to cut its $1.84 billion debt load nearly in half through debt-to-equity swaps and other measures. Monitronics, the operator of Brinks Home Security, filed for bankruptcy in Texas on Monday, in an effort to cut $885 million in debt. (AP) In court filings, Monitronics — which operates Brinks Home Security — said it was driven to bankruptcy by cutthroat competition, a loss of customers and several costly acquisitions that aimed to keep it one step ahead of its rivals but resulted in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS