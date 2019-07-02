After Guilty Plea, Fraudster Launched New Scam, Feds Say

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts man who was convicted earlier this year of money laundering has been charged with operating a similar scheme after his plea, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Monday. Yannick A. Minang, 26, is facing sentencing later this month on five counts related to his role in a “business email compromise” scheme, but prosecutors say he was involved in another similar scam this spring after he pled guilty in January. Minang was arrested Monday and charged on one count of money laundering conspiracy in the new case. The U.S. Department of Justice said that, in the new scam, he conspired to...

