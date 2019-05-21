HHS Postpones Worker 'Conscience' Rule For Abortions

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has said it is pushing back the effective date of a challenged rule aimed at shielding health care providers from having to take part in procedures like abortions if they have moral or religious objections, after a New York federal judge approved the move Monday. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer on Monday signed off on the HHS' decision to push back the effective date of the so-called Protecting Statutory Conscience Rights in Health Care final rule to Nov. 22. That decision came after a California federal judge granted a similar request in...

