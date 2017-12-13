Investors Slam Crypto Co. For 'Willful' Default In Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Investors in a cryptocurrency platform’s allegedly fraudulent $32 million initial coin offering urged a Florida federal judge Friday to block the business’ bid to set aside a default in the case, saying there is no excuse for the company’s "willful" delay in hiring new counsel. The investors shot back at Centra Tech Inc.'s motion to set aside the default, asserting the company's failure to promptly retain new counsel despite numerous delays and time extensions exemplified an "intentional or reckless disregard" for the current proceedings. Centra, through co-founder Sohrab Sharma, understood new attorneys were needed when its previous counsel left the case in December, but did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS