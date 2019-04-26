Blame The 2018 Crash, Not Us, Cryptocurrency Co. Says

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency platform Xtrade and its executives outlined the basis for their anticipated motion to dismiss a case brought by investors in New York federal court seeking millions in compensation for the alleged botched rollout of a crypto trading platform, saying rather than accusing the company of fraud, they should blame the 2018 cryptocurrency crash. Defendants Xtrade Digital Assets Inc., Xtrade Digital Holdings, Jon Giacobbe, Sergii Gulko and Alexander Kravets summarized the legal and factual arguments to be used in their projected motion to dismiss in a letter to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel Friday. Gautam Desai and Anthony Fasulo lodged...

