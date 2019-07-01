Dems Question Industry Dominance On FCC Advisory Board

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic lawmakers are asking the Federal Communications Commission for wide-ranging information about industry’s role in a key agency advisory council, suggesting that telecom companies and trade groups wield outsize influence on the panel to sway policy in business interests’ favor. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., wrote to the agency with concerns about the advisory group’s makeup — with only one public representative — and asked how the FCC uses the panel's advice in policymaking. The letter focuses on the Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council, or CSRIC, which the FCC uses to help craft regulatory actions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS