Ex-Contractor Pleads Guilty To Faking Training Creds

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A former defense contractor has pled guilty in South Carolina federal court to making counterfeit training certificates to help his clients get jobs with contractors in Afghanistan. Antonio Jones pled guilty Friday to one count of making false statements, the Department of Justice said in an announcement, which also said Jones had not yet been scheduled for sentencing. The count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to court records. According to the Justice Department, Jones, 40, admitted making fake hazardous material training certificates so one of his clients could land a job dealing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS