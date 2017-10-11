NJ, Pa. Slam Trump Admin. Birth Control Exemptions To ACA

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania and New Jersey have asked a federal court to throw out two Trump administration rules that allow employers to claim a moral or religious objection to the Affordable Care Act's birth control mandate, arguing that the rules flout several federal statutes. In their brief Friday, the states urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to deny summary judgment to the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and the Treasury in the states' suit challenging the regulations. Instead, the states said, the judge should grant them a quick win and invalidate the rules because they violate several laws, including the Administrative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS