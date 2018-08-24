Court Tosses Counterclaims In $1M Cornell Drywall Spat

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Monday tossed subcontractor Escobar Construction's counterclaims against a general contractor in a $1 million dispute over drywall work at a Cornell University student housing project, finding Escobar did not provide notice before ditching the project. Chief U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby dismissed Escobar Construction Inc.'s counterclaims against general contractor LeChase Construction Services Inc. and its insurer, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., on the grounds that the subcontracting agreement called for LeChase to be given written notice regarding payment requests for any changes to work orders. The court said that in the event that LeChase could...

