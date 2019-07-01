5 Companies File $825M In IPOs, Setting Up July Flurry

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Five companies — a venture-backed health care platform, a property and casualty insurer and three blank check companies — filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late Friday seeking to raise $825 million in total, setting the stage for a busy, late July. Health care platform Livongo Health Inc., represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, said in its registration statement with the SEC that it plans to raise $100 million and noted that it has applied to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol LVGO. Livongo, backed by venture capital firms General Catalyst and...

