Defense Contractor Will Pay $4.2M To Settle FCA Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Defense contractor PAE Applied Technologies has agreed to shell out $4.2 million to settle allegations that it submitted false claims to the Air Force for inflated employee wage costs under a contract for work at an Oklahoma base, the Department of Justice has said. The deal resolves allegations by former PAE Applied Technologies LLC worker James Hughes that the contractor engaged in a scheme to defraud the government by requesting wage increases that exceeded rate caps and were never actually paid to employees. Hughes alleged in his June 2017 amended complaint that the contractor instead pocketed the extra cash. The contractor...

