8th Circ. Nixes NEPA Suit Over Twin Cities' $2B Rail Line

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday rejected a Minneapolis-based nonprofit's suit alleging Twin Cities and federal officials failed to thoroughly analyze the environmental impacts of a $2 billion light rail transit project, saying the group prematurely filed suit before the review was even finalized. A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court ruled that the district court lacked jurisdiction to take up nonprofit Lakes and Parks Alliance of Minneapolis' National Environmental Policy Act lawsuit challenging the Southwestern Light Rail Transit Project, which would connect downtown Minneapolis to the southwestern Twin Cities suburbs. The NEPA review wasn't yet final when the group launched...

