Calif. Hospital Keeps Win In Suit Over Childbirth Injuries

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has cleared a hospital of liability in a suit alleging medical malpractice stemming from a woman's injuries following childbirth, saying the woman and her attorney made a "tactical decision" during the litigation that backfired. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Providence Health System Southern California and Dr. Mudjianto Chandra in a suit accusing the health care providers of failing to properly treat a bacterial infection suffered by patient Tamara Codoceo that caused injuries in the weeks after she gave birth via cesarean section in 2012. Los Angeles Superior Court...

