Post Says Sugar Isn't Toxic In False Ad Cereal Row

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Cereal giant Post wants to land a knockout blow in a proposed class action claiming its otherwise healthy cereals mislead consumers by not highlighting their added sugar, asking a California federal court to disqualify all five of the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses and shut down the suit on summary judgment. In an opening line that appeared on several motions filed Friday, Post said named plaintiffs Debbie Krommenhock and Stephen Hadley “have alleged an unusual theory, and an unusually difficult one to prove” in the proposed class action. In a nutshell, the suit claims that by playing up its cereals’ whole grain and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS