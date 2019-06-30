Buffalo Team's Logo Is Fair Game, Hockey League Says

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The National Women’s Hockey League has asked a New York federal court to rule that the league has the right to use the logo and other marks associated with its Buffalo-based team, control of which was recently transferred back to the league from Pegula Sports and Entertainment. The NWHL said it recently received a cease and desist letter from Buffalo Beauts Hockey LLC, a corporate entity created in 2018 that controlled the Buffalo Beauts team, with the letter claiming the league did not have the right to use trademarked Beauts marks in its marketing and merchandise. The letter ignored a licensing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS