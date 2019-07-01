Ex-USC Coach Claims Firing Was Whistleblower Retaliation

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A former football coach for the University of Southern California Trojans has accused the team of firing him in retaliation for reporting academic fraud and safety violations, according to a suit seeking more than $2 million in damages filed in Los Angeles County Court. In Friday's complaint, Rick Courtright, who worked on the team's defensive squad from 2016 to 2018, said that in early 2017 he overheard two graduate assistants — who acted as interns for the coaching staff — discussing getting money from defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast in order to pay undergraduate students to take their online graduate classes for them....

