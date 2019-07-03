NY Commercial Landlords Should Beware New Housing Law

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT) -- On June 14, 2019, in what has been called a “sweeping overhaul” of New York’s housing regulatory scheme, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law the immediately effective Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019. In Part D of the act, the New York State Legislature declared “that in order to prevent uncertainty, potential hardship and dislocation of tenants living in housing accommodations subject to government regulations as to rentals and continued occupancy as well as those not subject to such regulation, the provisions of this act are necessary to protect the public health, safety and general welfare.” Based thereon, one...

