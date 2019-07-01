Think Tank CEO, Hedge Fund Look To Scrap $14B In Ill. Bonds

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A conservative Illinois think tank's CEO and a New York-based hedge fund asked an Illinois state court Monday to let them challenge $14.3 billion in outstanding debt obligations for bonds they say the state issued unconstitutionally. Illinois Policy Institute CEO John Tillman and Warlander Asset Management LP say bonds the state issued in 2003 and 2017 purportedly to help it satisfy massive pension and bill backlog obligations are not a "specific purpose" for which Article 9, Section 9 of its constitution allows it to enter into new long-term debt. Illinois' elected officials have unconstitutionally "mortgaged the state's future to pay for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS