Pipeline Co. Drops $14.6M Suit Against Andeavor Subsidiary

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 12:54 PM EDT) -- A pipeline construction company is dropping its effort to get a Minnesota federal court to confirm a $14.6 million arbitration award in a breach-of-contract dispute with an Andeavor Logistics LP subsidiary over its work on the Hidden Bench Pipeline Project in North Dakota. Mountain Peak Builders LLC, which describes itself as a family-owned pipeline construction company based in Wyoming, filed a voluntary dismissal notice with the court Monday, less than a month after launching the case. In early June, it told the court that Great Northern Gathering & Marketing LLC had agreed to arbitrate the dispute and that the courts should...

