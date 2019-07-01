Some Calif. Prison Workers Get OK To Seek 'Walk Time' Pay

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Correctional officers in California who are unionized can't pursue class action claims seeking extra pay for pre- and post-shift "walk-time" work since it's covered by a collective bargaining agreement, but supervisors who aren't unionized can pursue certain unpaid overtime claims, the California Supreme Court ruled Monday. In a complex 5-2 decision, the state high court ruled that a class of supervisory state corrections employees who aren't represented by a union can pursue overtime claims based on a definition of compensable work time that California's Department of Human Resources adopted in its pay manual based on the definition in the federal Fair...

