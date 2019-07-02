Obstacles For Calif. As It Seeks Spot As Int'l Arbitration Venue

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT) -- Lost among current headlines is the demolition of California’s invisible statutory wall that has kept international lawyers from representing their clients in California in multimillion-dollar international arbitration disputes.The “if we build it they will come” question is whether this will result in an influx of new international arbitration cases? Since the 1998 California Supreme Court case Birbrower v. Superior Court of Santa Clara County,[1] lawyers not licensed to practice law in California were in violation of California Business and Professions Code Section 6125 if they represented their clients in an arbitration or in a mediation. As a result, international companies and...

